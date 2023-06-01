Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,731. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

