Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 2,541 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.22. 224,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

