Diversified LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.65. 787,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,608. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

