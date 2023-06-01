Diversified LLC Invests $261,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.70. 286,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,136. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

