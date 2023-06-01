Diversified LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

TXN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 803,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.