DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.13. 260,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,535,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
DLocal Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
