DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.13. 260,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,535,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.