Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 3.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $130.02 and last traded at $130.12. 1,367,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,211,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.