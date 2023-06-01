Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 227,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Donegal Group Trading Down 2.1 %

DGICA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 70,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.39 million and a P/E ratio of -44.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.49%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at $179,116,053.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,410 shares of company stock worth $1,730,478. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

