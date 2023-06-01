DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 184.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $65.35 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,690 shares of company stock worth $59,574,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

