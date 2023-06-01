DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 1.2%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.
