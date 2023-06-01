Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Duluth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 122,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

