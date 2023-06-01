Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 440,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

