DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

DZSI traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,069. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.31. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 255,162 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

