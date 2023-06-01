DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
DZS Trading Down 37.7 %
DZSI traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,069. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.31. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
