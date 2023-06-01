Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.12

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.12 and traded as low as $32.00. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 486 shares.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.