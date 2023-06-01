Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.85

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.85 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.42). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 701,594 shares.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eckoh

In other news, insider David Coghlan bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($54,065.74). Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

