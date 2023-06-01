Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of EW stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. 6,117,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
See Also
