Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. 6,117,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

