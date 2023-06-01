Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $38.21 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and approximately $800,118.51 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,947,118,619 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

