Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $594,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.22. 1,468,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $412.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.