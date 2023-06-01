Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after acquiring an additional 845,612 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.44. 693,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

