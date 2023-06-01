Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK remained flat at $2.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 733,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,922. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embark Technology Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

