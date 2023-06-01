Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 42.5%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) shares dropped 42.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 7,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 628% from the average daily volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.