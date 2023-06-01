EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $3,025,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

