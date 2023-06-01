EMC Capital Management Invests $57,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 67,994.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 183,585 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

