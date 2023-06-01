EMC Capital Management Makes New $84,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock worth $3,326,573. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

