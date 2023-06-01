EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

