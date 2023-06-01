EMC Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

WYNN stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,934. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

