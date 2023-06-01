EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.6 %

EME stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 619,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

