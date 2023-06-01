Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,541.0 days.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Empire has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $33.03.

About Empire



Featured Articles

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

