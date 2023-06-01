Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.30

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.30 and traded as low as $77.10. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 20,067,112 shares changing hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. United Bank increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

