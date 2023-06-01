Enzyme (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $37.73 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $18.26 or 0.00067477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and approximately $435,624.89 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,635 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

