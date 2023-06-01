EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $971.12 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $971.12 million and $83.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002959 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,698,847 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

