Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equitable has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of EQH opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $32,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

