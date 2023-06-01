Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 130,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,738. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

