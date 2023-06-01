Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.79 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.86 or 0.00066313 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $69.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00350808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00549598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00421146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,233,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

