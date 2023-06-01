Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.