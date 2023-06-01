Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,223. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

