Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 133,651 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,651 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 1.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vontier worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 220,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

