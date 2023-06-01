Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 314,611 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,611 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,282,000 after purchasing an additional 576,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter.

BAM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 352,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

