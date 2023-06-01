Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,508. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
