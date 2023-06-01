Evercore ISI Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

AAP opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

