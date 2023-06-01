Evercore ISI Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $151.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

