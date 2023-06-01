Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Everi worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 0.6 %

EVRI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Everi Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.