Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €19.81 ($21.30) and last traded at €19.82 ($21.31). Approximately 228,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.04 ($21.55).

EVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

