Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.55

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 12209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Evotec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

