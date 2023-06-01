Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,228,741. The company has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

