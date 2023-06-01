FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.
In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
FDS traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.03. 521,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
