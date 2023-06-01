FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.03. 521,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

