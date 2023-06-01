Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $15.66. Fastly shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 621,071 shares.

Specifically, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,484,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,336 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fastly by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fastly by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.