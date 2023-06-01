FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 432,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,143. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.