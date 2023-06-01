Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.16 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $215.99 million and approximately $57.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,725,790 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

