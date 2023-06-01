Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,868,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,728,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.6 days.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FLMMF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

